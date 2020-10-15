Evoca Broadcasts 4K Insight TV Via ATSC 3.0

Next-gen television services Evoca said it began broadcasting Insight TV’s 4K ultra high-definition channel in Boise using ATSC 3.0 technology.

Evoca said that makes Boise the first market to get a 24-hour over the air 4K broadcast.

“We built Evoca for the more than 50 million U.S. households in mid-sized markets like Boise -- where TV choices are limited and expensive,” said Evoca CEO Todd Achilles.

“Since we broadcast channels like Insight TV using a mix of over-the-air and Internet sources using ATSC 3.0, subscribers can experience as many video games, movies, or video conferences as they want, and Evoca will always deliver the best picture and most reliable service,” Achilles said. “We’re excited to offer Insight TV’s rich storytelling around action sports, lifestyle and entertainment to our subscribers in stunning 4K UHD picture quality.”

Evoca is offering its ATSC 3.0 powered service for $50 a month, including its Scout receiver. Boise is its first market, with addition mid to small sizes cities to be added in 2021.

“Insight TV is excited to be launching on Evoca's innovative new platform. Combining NextGen TV with our 4K UHD HDR channel means consumers will get an unparalleled quality viewing experience at an affordable price. We’re delighted to be a part of Evoca’s first wave and look forward to seeing their growth around the country in the coming months,” said Mark Romano, VP, Americas, Insight TV.

Insight TV will be launching a new series about freestyle motocross, Masters of Dirt, on Oct. 18 and in December will debut Making the Squad: FIFA Edition, featuring gamers testing their eSport skills against the soccer game.