‘ET’ Salutes ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ With Special After Series Finale

NCIS: Los Angeles has its series finale on CBS Sunday, May 14 and 21, wrapping up 14 seasons of the crime drama. After the show wraps May 21, CBS will air A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, an Entertainment Tonight special. Kevin Frazier hosts at Paramount Studios, as the one-hour special features cast interviews and behind-the-scenes moments.

“Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet,” said showrunner and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill. “We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years. Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully the fans find both satisfying and hopeful.”

The two-night finale bears the title “New Beginnings.” When an ATF agent goes missing, the agency seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent. Also, Callen and Anna continue to plan their wedding, Rountree’s sister interviews for medical school and Sam encourages his father to take part in a drug trial.

The show premiered in 2009.

Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille and Gerald McRaney star.

NCIS: Los Angeles is produced by CBS Studios. R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto, Andrew Bartels, and Shane Brennan, who created the series, are executive producers. ■