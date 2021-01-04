ESPN Plus Joins NFL Playoff Game MegaCast

The Walt Disney Co. has added its ESPN Plus streaming service to its MegaCast coverage of the Jan. 10 NFL wild card playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN Plus’ coverage will focus on the odds and gambling aspects of the game, using the approach from ESPN’s Between The Lines and Daily Wager telecasts.

Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears along with Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum will all appear and interact with each other during the telecast. The game telecast on the screen will be supplemented by an array of data and statistics, as the team provides their insights in a free-flowing format.

ESPN’s MegaCast will put traditional coverage of the game on ESPN, with a simulcast on ABC. ESPN Deportes has a Spanish-language presentation. ESPN2 will air the game in Film Room while Freeform’s watch party coverage will be highlighted by a halftime performance by DJ Khaled.