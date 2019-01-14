ESPN+ Gets Enhanced Navigation, Distribution

ESPN+, the sports streaming service, is getting enhanced navigation and customization and will provide subscribers with content they can view offline.

Introduced as part of the ESPN app by ESPN and the Walt Disney Co.’s direct-to-consumer & international division, has accumulated more than a million subscribers.

ESPN+ will also be available via new platforms including Samsung Smart TVs and on the Oculus Go virtual reality headset.

One of the most important focuses for ESPN+ has been innovating the experience for fans and making it easier for them to discover, subscribe and watch the great content,” says Michael Paull, president, Disney Streaming Services. “With more than a million subscribers and growing, our recent updates bring fans a more personalized experience with advanced content recommendations and make the service more accessible with offline viewing in the mobile app and availability on new devices, including Samsung and Oculus.”

The ESPN+ personalization and recommendation will initially focus on on-demand programming. It will soon be extended to live and upcoming event, helping fans make sure they don’t miss things they want to see, ESPN said.

The ESPN app has also added a dedicated ESPN+ navigation icon that will help subscribers find and access with one touch xclusive video and premium news and analysis.

The app is also adding a UFC FightCenter which will help viewers find out about UFC fighters, events and connect to live streaming coverage.

Subscribers to ESPN+ will aos be able to access original shows when they are not online. Content available offline includes Detail with Kobe Bryant, Quest for The Stanley Cup, NBA: Year One and 30 for 30.

“Our focus is always on creating user experiences that are smart, personal, intuitive and scalable,” says Jarrod Schwarz, VP, product and design, DTCI. “The ESPN app is the digital home of sports, and ESPN+ is already the leader in direct-to-consumer sports streaming. But for us, there is a responsibility never to stop improving them. We aim to drive the industry forward, evolve with user expectations and ensure our products are where sports fans expect them to be.”