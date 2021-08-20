ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV Set Schedule for 2021-22 Season

Disney's ESPN and ABC will nationally televise 101 National Basketball Association games during the 2021-22 season for the NBA, which released its full schedule on Friday.

AT&T's Turner Sports will have 65 NBA on TNT games, including an opening night game doubleheader leading off with the champion Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. TNT will also have a Martin Luther King Day doubleheader with the Bucks playing the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls taking on the Memphis Grizzlies.

NBA TV will televise 107 games during the regular season, starting Oct. 23.

On Nov. 1 NBA TV will feature a meeting between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors to mark the 75th Anniversary of the NBA's first game in 1946.

ESPN, in its 20th straight season with the NBA, will televise 82 games and ABC will broadcast 19 games.

ESPN will have a regular season doubleheader on Oct. 20, a Thanksgiving prime-time doubleheader and it will present five games on Christmas Day, highlighted by what should have been last season’s finals with the Brooklyn Nets taking on the Los Angeles Lakers.

ABC will have primetime games on seven Saturday nights and the ABC Sunday Showcase will air five afternoons, with four doubleheaders.