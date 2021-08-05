ESPN To Cover NBA Summer League Games

ESPN networks will air all 75 games of the NBA Summer League from Las Vegas beginning Aug. 8, the company said.

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews and ESPNU will air a combined 38 Summer League games, with the rest of the games -- as well as all televised games -- streaming on the ESPN app, said the company.

The action begins with eight games on Aug. 8, including an ESPN2 telecast featuring the Detroit Pistons -- and top pick in this year’s Draft, Cade Cunningham -- against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the number six NBA Draft pick Josh Giddey.

The 10-day NBA Summer League concludes on Aug. 17 with the championship game on ESPN.