Eric Meyrowitz of Hearst TV Named NBC Affiliates Board Chair

Eric Meyrowitz, executive VP and group head of Hearst Television, has been named chairman of the NBC affiliates board. He succeeds Emily Barr, Graham Media Group president and CEO, who has announced her retirement.

Meyrowitz was elevated to his current role at Hearst TV last year. He had been senior VP of sales at Hearst TV since 2017. He joined the group as VP of sales in 2014.

Meyrowitz had also been WPIX New York VP and general manager.

He had been vice chair of the NBC affiliates board, and is treasurer of the Television Bureau of Advertising.

Hearst Television’s ABC affiliates include WCVB Boston, WTAE Pittsburgh, WPBF West Palm Beach and WMUR Manchester (New Hampshire). ■