Meyrowitz Named Senior VP of Sales at Hearst Television

Hearst TV promoted Eric Meyrowitz to senior VP sales, a new position



Meyrowitz, who has been a VP, sales, since returning to Hearst in 2014, will oversee the sales operations of the company’s television stations, radio stations and various web platforms.



“In a quickly evolving media landscape, Eric continues to provide forward-thinking, customer-focused leadership of our sales and audience research teams,” said Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television. “Eric and his colleagues have positioned Hearst Television for a very bright future as we expand our business across existing and emerging platforms.”



Meyrowitz returned to Hearst Television in 2014. He had been VP and general manager of Tribune’s WPIX-TV in New York. Between 1997 and 2000 he served as national sales manager for Hearst’s WBAL-TV, the NBC affiliate in Baltimore.