End of the Line For ‘Young Sheldon’ May 16

Young Sheldon signs off after seven seasons on CBS, when the series finale airs Thursday, May 18. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprise their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler in the finale, entitled “Memoir.”

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland wrote the episode and Alex Reid directed it.

Lorre and Molaro created Young Sheldon, a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory. The show premiered in 2017 and is about young Sheldon Cooper growing up in East Texas. “Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king,” according to CBS.

Iain Armitage plays Sheldon. Zoe Perry and Lance Barber portray his parents and Annie Potts his Meemaw. Montana Jordan is Georgie and Raegan Revord is Missy.

Armitage spoke about the show ending at the Television Critics Association press tour earlier this year. “I am so sad that this is coming to an end but, honestly, I could have asked for nothing better,” he said. “And I think as hard or sad as it is, it's so important to remember that the only reason it is because this is such a wonderful group of people that we get to work with and such a cool and crazy and weird thing we get to do.”

The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019.

The Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, airs on Thursdays on CBS this fall.