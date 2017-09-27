CBS Orders Full Season of ‘Young Sheldon’

CBS has given a full season order to rookie comedy Young Sheldon, which premiered Sept. 25. The show debuted to 17.21 million viewers, and scored a 3.8 rating in viewers 18-49.



Young Sheldon moves to its regular time period on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 8:30. It leads out of The Big Bang Theory.



The show is centered on nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper, star of Big Bang Theory. It is set in 1989.



Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber and Annie Potts, among others, and features the voice of Jim Parsons. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak are executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.