Primetime Ratings: Strong ‘Young Sheldon’ Leads CBS to Win

CBS took top ratings honors Monday, as Young Sheldon helped the network to a 2.3 rating in viewers 18-49, and an 8 share. That was a wee bit better than NBC’s 2.2/8.



The premiere of The Big Bang Theory on CBS rated a 3.9 and the debut of spinoff Young Sheldon a promising 3.7, with 16.57 million total viewers. Premieres continued, with Kevin Can Wait at 2.3, Me, Myself and I at 1.7 and drama Scorpion at 1.1.



On NBC, The Voice premiered to a 2.6, up 37% over its season finale, while new drama The Brave did a 1.4.



ABC scored a 1.8/6. Dancing With the Stars dropped 12% to a 1.5 and The Good Doctor opened to a robust 2.4.



Telemundo did a 0.6/2, and Univision a 0.5/2.



Fox rated a 0.5/2, with So You Think You Can Dance across two hours at a level 0.6.



The CW was at 0.2/1, with a repeat of Supergirl, then Penn & Teller: Fool Us at 0.2. The last Fool Us rated a 0.4.