‘Emily in Paris’ Season Three on Netflix December 21

Season three of Emily in Paris starts on Netflix December 21. Darren Star is the creator and showrunner. Lily Collins portrays Emily.

There will be ten 30-minute episodes.

One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily, a twentysomething marketing executive, finds herself at a crossroads in several aspects of her life. Faced with two very different paths, she will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie, in terms of work and romance, and what those decisions mean for her future in Paris, all while “continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides,” according to Netflix.

Star said in Netflix press materials, “I feel that every season of this show builds on the last one, and we get to know the characters better. We spend more time with our amazing ensemble cast of actors this season—they’re all great characters and it's so much fun to get to know them better. Emily goes on a fantastic journey, which keeps evolving, and we go to some amazing locations this season.”

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie are also in the cast.

Collins said in press materials season three has all the prime elements of the first two seasons, “but elevated to an even higher level.”

Season two came out in December 2021.

The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media. ■