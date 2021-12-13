Eman Varoqua Promoted at 'Nightline'

Eman Varoqua has been named executive producer at Nightline on ABC. She joined ABC News in 2018 as a senior producer on Nightline. A year later she was promoted to senior broadcast producer.

“She has been a creative team leader behind some of the program’s most enterprising stories and special projects, such as the continuing coverage at the U.S. border and the Emmy-nominated full-shows on the Uighurs,” said Kim Godwin, ABC News president, in a memo to staff. “She also executive produced the breaking news special on the January 6th riot at the Capitol on Nightline, and was a senior producer on the program’s documentary short, Asylum, which was accepted into the St. Louis International Film Festival, AmDocs and the Sarasota Film Festival.”

Before joining ABC News, Varoqua spent nine years at Channel One News, which was a youth-targeting newscast. Before that, she was a producer and assignment editor at NBC News. She began her career as a reporter for The Record, covering politics, courts and crime in New Jersey.

Nightline airs weeknights from 12:35 a.m. to 1:05 a.m. on ABC. Juju Chang and Byron Pitts anchor.

“Eman is a proven leader with a track record full of success,” concluded Godwin. ■