Robin Roberts, Emily Barr, Jordan Wertlieb, Gordon Smith Named to Giants of Broadcasting

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) celebrates nine industry leaders Nov. 9 when it holds its Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts event, a virtual ceremony. Juju Chang, co-anchor on ABC News' Nightline, hosts.

The 2021 class includes Emily Barr, president and CEO, Graham Media Group; Frank Boyle, president and CEO, Frank Boyle & Co.; sports broadcaster Bob Costas; Russell Perry, founder and president, Perry Publishing & Broadcasting; Robin Roberts, co-anchor, Good Morning America, and president, Rock’n Robin Productions; Marion Ross, actress and Happy Days cast member; Neal Shapiro, president and CEO, The WNET Group; Gordon Smith, president and CEO, National Association of Broadcasters; and Jordan Wertlieb, senior VP, Hearst Communications, and president, Hearst Television.

LABF has honored more than 200 broadcast leaders since the event's inception in 2003. Proceeds from the luncheon support the work of the LABF, including the Library of American Broadcasting, which is housed at the University of Maryland.