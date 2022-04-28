Elon Musk Gets Close-Up on Fox Nation

Fox Nation presents the special Who is Elon Musk? on Thursday, April 28. The special will explore the life of Musk, from building electric cars and spaceships, to dating Amber Heard and buying Twitter.

“The richest man in the world always makes news,” teases Fox Nation.

Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, agreed to acquire Twitter for $44 billion earlier this week.

Brian Kilmeade, a host of Fox & Friends on Fox News, hosts. The program will include interviews with Stuart Varney and Liz Claman of Fox Business, Seth Dillon, CEO of satire site Babylon Bee, and Heritage Foundation Fellow Kara Frederick.

Fox Nation costs $5.99 monthly and $64.99 annually. The streaming platform launched late in 2018. ■