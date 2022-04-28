Elon Musk Gets Close-Up on Fox Nation
By Michael Malone published
Brian Kilmeade hosts streaming special
Fox Nation presents the special Who is Elon Musk? on Thursday, April 28. The special will explore the life of Musk, from building electric cars and spaceships, to dating Amber Heard and buying Twitter.
“The richest man in the world always makes news,” teases Fox Nation.
Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, agreed to acquire Twitter for $44 billion earlier this week.
Brian Kilmeade, a host of Fox & Friends on Fox News, hosts. The program will include interviews with Stuart Varney and Liz Claman of Fox Business, Seth Dillon, CEO of satire site Babylon Bee, and Heritage Foundation Fellow Kara Frederick.
Fox Nation costs $5.99 monthly and $64.99 annually. The streaming platform launched late in 2018. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.