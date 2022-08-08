Elon Musk a Guest on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

Elon Musk will be on the new season of Jay Leno’s Garage on CNBC. Season seven begins September 7. There are eight episodes.

Leno gets “unprecedented access” to the SpaceX “Starbase” facility in Texas from Musk, and an “exclusive look,” according to CNBC, at the most advanced rocket engine ever made.

Musk is co-founder and CEO of Tesla, and co-founder and CEO of SpaceX.

Brie Larson, Post Malone, Gaten Matarazzo, Kelly Clarkson, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pitbull, James Marsden, Danica Patrick, Alfonso Ribeiro, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Tig Notaro, Reggie Watts, Tony Hawk, Mike Rowe, Jim Jefferies, Jeff Dunham and Diego Boneta also hang with Jay this season.

“Jay’s knowledge and enthusiasm for the ever-evolving automotive industry is truly unmatched,” said Denise Contis, executive VP and head of content, CNBC Primetime. “This series captures the spirit of innovation and inspiration that is at the core of all of our primetime programming.”

Larson, creator of upcoming Disney Plus series Growing Up, and Ribeiro, co-host of Dancing with the Stars, are in the season premiere.

“I am a huge believer in innovation,” said Leno. “This season I went down to Starbase in Texas to talk with the only person to send an actual car into outer space, Elon Musk. And Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things gets to drive some strange things as well as Brie Larson, Post Malone, Pitbull, Kelly Clarkson, Jamie Lee Curtis and racecar legend Danica Patrick comes out of retirement to drive with us in an exclusive hypercar.”

Jay Leno’s Garage is produced by Original Productions, a Fremantle Company, and Kitten Kaboodle, with Leno, Jeff Hasler, Jeff Bumgarner, Ernie Avila, Brian Lovett and Abby Schwarzwalder the executive producers, while Deb Savo exec produces for CNBC. ■