‘Stranger Things’ Star in Paramount Plus Movie ‘Honor Society’

Film Honor Society, a coming-of-age comedy about being an ambitious young woman in the modern world, premieres on Paramount Plus Friday, July 29. Angourie Rice and Gaten Matarazzo star. Matarazzo plays Dustin in Stranger Things.

Rice played Siobhan, Mare’s daughter, in Mare of Easttown. The cast also includes Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Armani Jackson, Amy Keum and Ben Jackson Walker.

“We are thrilled to build on our recent success with compelling YA content and partner with Awesomeness Films to bring Honor Society’s bold story of ambition and empowerment to Paramount Plus this summer,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming.

The film follows Honor (Rice), an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard, assuming she can score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin (Mintz-Plasse). Honor concocts a plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for the main competitor, Michael (Matarazzo).

Honor Society is directed by Oran Zegman, with screenplay by David A. Goodman. The film is produced by Michael Lewen and executive produced by Syrinthia Studer, Ron French and Don Dunn. ■