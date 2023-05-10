Elizabeth Taylor Next Up for ABC News ‘Superstar’ Special

Elizabeth Taylor will be the next subject of the Superstar series on ABC. Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor airs Sunday, May 14. Fran Drescher, Rosie O’Donnell and Camilla Belle are some of the celebs sharing their thoughts on Taylor.

“Elizabeth Taylor is the blueprint for modern celebrity culture. She was the original influencer ― the first to use her fame to create a fragrance empire and forge frontiers in social activism,” said ABC News. “On and off the screen, she was larger than life. Known for her striking beauty, she was married eight times to seven different men, pursued by paparazzi around the globe, and even denounced by the Vatican. She also broke the glass ceiling by negotiating the first million-dollar salary in Hollywood.”

The program also includes conversations with Kate Andersen Brower, who wrote Taylor’s biography; Larry Hackett, the former editor of People and an ABC News contributor; Hal Rubenstein, the former fashion editor at InStyle; and José Eber, celebrity hairstylist and friend of Taylor.

The episode is on Hulu May 15.

Other Superstar specials have profiled Richard Pryor, Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, Reba McEntire and Robin Williams.

Superstar is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Muriel Pearson is executive producer.