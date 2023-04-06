EGO Sponsors ESPN Series on NFL Draft QB Prospects

EGO Outdoor Power Tools has selected to be the presenting sponsor of On the Clock, an ESPN series looking at four of the top college quarterbacks expected to be picked in the NFL Draft, which will also be televised by ESPN.

The series features Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning and is produced by the Mannings’ Omaha Productions along with NFL Films. It will appear on ESPN Plus and ESPN2 starting April 10.

On the Clock follows Bryce Young of Alabama, Anthony Richardson of the University of Florida, Hendon Hooker from Tennessee and Will Levis of Kentucky.

As a sponsor, Disney Ad Sales said EGO will appear in the show’s opening animations, on billboards and will have logo placements throughout the series. EGO, a division of Chevron, will also be featured in ESPN studio programs including the SportsCenter Draft Special, NFL Live, Get Up and First Take.

“At EGO, we’ve always pushed ourselves to be the best and set the standard for battery powered yard equipment. That’s why we are honored to sponsor On The Clock,” said Joe Turoff, chief marketing officer, Chevron North America. “Our innovation, technology, and determination has made us the #1 rated brand in cordless outdoor power. We can’t wait to see these athletes push themselves to become number No. 1 as well.”

Theresa Palmieri, VP, Disney Ad Sales, Sports, told Broadcasting+Cable that EGO was interested in the show’s concept as early as last summer.as the show was developed. Details of the sponsorship were nailed down in December.

“They stuck with us through the journey as the title was changing and as securing quarterbacks for the show was actually difficult, given the current status with NIL [college sports name, image and likeness rules (opens in new tab)],” Palmieri said. “I give credit to the EGO team. They believed in us working to figure this all out. It will be very timely and relevant and it really made for a great partnership.”

Each episode of the show will have a segment called “Powerful Moments,” in which the Mannings will recall their own draft memories. The Mannings will also put the quarterback prospect through their paces at the Manning Passing Academy.

“We have research that shows that sports fans and especially the younger generation of fans. They want to understand more about these athletes than what they see on the field,” Palmieri added.

The NFL Draft represents a pivotal point for these athletes and a great moment for getting their back story, she said.

“This type of content allows us to serve sports fans. They want a deeper dive on these athletes and they want to feel a connection,” Palmieri said. “I think that's also what really made sense for EGO. I think they understand that the younger generation of sports fans is very tech-savvy and innovation-focused, which makes them a really great target for their brand.”