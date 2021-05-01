Report: NFL Draft Scores 12.5 Million Viewers

The first round of the NFL Draft was the top pick for more than 12 million viewers Thursday night, according to SportsMediaWatch.com

The event generated 12.5 million viewers across ESPN, ABC and NFL Network, falling just short of the record 15.2 million watchers that tuned into last year’s event, according to the report. Of the three networks ESPN drew the most viewers with 6.4 million.

The NFL Draft saw three quarterbacks chosen with the first three picks of the draft, with the Jacksonville Jaguars choosing Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence chosen with the first pick, the New York Jets taking Brigham Young’s Zach Wilson with the second pick and the San Francisco 49ers choosing North Dakota State’s Trey Lance at number three.