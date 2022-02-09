Peyton Manning Signs Expanded Agreement With ESPN, Disney

ESPN and The Walt Disney Co. said they reached an expanded agreement with Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions.

The new deal adds a fourth 10-game season of Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli, which appeared opposite Monday Night Football on ESPN2.

Omaha Productions will also work with ESPN to produce alternative presentations for UFC, college football and golf. The Mannings will not host those shows.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli and the partnership we’ve developed with Peyton, Eli and the team at Omaha Productions,” said ESPN and Sports Content Chairman Jimmy Petaro. “This new agreement allows us to deepen our relationship and explore original concepts to spread that magic to other sports and events. Ultimately, this will help grow our audience by providing fans with even more creative options that they crave.”

This season’s nine episodes of Peyton and Eli averaged 1.6 million viewers.

“I’ve always loved talking football with my brother, and it was even more fun to do it while watching ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Eli and I are excited to sign on for another season, and the entire Omaha team is looking forward to producing MegaCasts that celebrate other sports,” Peyton Manning said.