EDO Provides Real-Time Ad Campaign Management for SoFi

Data and analytics software company EDO said SoFi Technologies, the personal finance company, is using EDO’s to measure and manage it TV advertising performance.

EDO was working with SoFi during the Super Bowl, which was held in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. SoFi didn’t buy a Super Bowl ad, but EDO found that its branding drove more than 110 times more online searches than the average ad that ran during the game.

EDO, co-founded by the actor Ed Norton , measures spikes in consumer behaviors–such as online searches–for brands in the moment after a TV airs.

SoFi found that EDO’s measurements correlated strongly with sera business outcomes, including awareness and active engagements. By monitoring EDO’s outcomes-driven platform, SoFi gets immediate access to data that will help the brand ensure its TV ad campaigns effectively engage audiences.

"EDO helps us optimize our TV campaigns to increase consumer engagement across the audience spectrum, delivering a deeper understanding of what drives awareness and action, including our explosive search growth during the Super Bowl, hosted at SoFi Stadium this year,” said SoFi’s chief marketing officer Lauren Stafford Webb. “We are constantly innovating our measurement to drive tangible business impact, and EDO plays an integral role in how we can make business decisions based on meaningful and timely data.”

As part of its partners with SoFi, EDO is analyzing SoFi’s historical campaign effectiveness, delivering live sports analyses, and providing in-campaign reporting to further optimize ongoing campaigns.

“In a highly competitive consumer marketplace, industry leading brands like SoFi need more than impressions to ensure their creative campaigns resonate with audiences,” said Matt Smart, VP, brand partnerships, EDO. “EDO prides itself in our ability to deliver immediate and actionable insights to brands, advertisers and networks alike that can drive impactful decision making.” ■