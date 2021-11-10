Fox Using EDO’s Ad EnGage Convergent Platform To Boost On-Air Promotion

Advertising data company EDO said Fox Corp. is among the first media companies to use its new Ad EnGage Convergent TV platform.

The platform provides household level measurement across linear and streaming TV and introduces predictive modeling techniques EDO said enables advertisers to maximize return on investment and consumer engagement.

Fox is using Ad EnGage to optimize the efficacy of its on-air promotion to drive traffic to its Big Noon Kickoff college football telecast broadcast by Fox and simulcast on FS1. Fox is also using the platform to promote Fox Bet, Credible.com, its personal loan and mortgage comparison company, and Tubi’s Halloween stunt Terror on Tubi.

“What makes this collaboration different is that it isn’t just about offering another metric for performance to potential ad buyers,” said Robert Macdonald, senior VP, tech partnerships & investments, Fox Corporation. “It directly impacts how Fox goes to market with its own businesses. Our job is to create the future of network broadcasting innovation by leveraging cutting-edge technologies. And with years of experience working with EDO on linear TV at Fox Sports, we are now prepared to extend into new categories.”

EDO built its business linking ad impressions to online activities to determine the effectiveness of ad campaigns.

Also: EDO Helping Toyota Measure Impact of Ad Campaigns

“EDO is bringing our industry-leading outcome-based measurement approach and world-class data science software to help Fox build its newest business ventures,” said Kevin Krim, CEO and president of EDO. “Our insights help marketers justify TV ad spend and optimize promotional spending across rapidly changing media environments. With EDO’s enhanced platform, Fox and other marketers can evaluate, prove performance and make better decisions using a unified view across linear and streaming TV.”

EDO is one of a number of companies finding opportunities at a time when media companies and advertisers are looking for new measurement and research approaches to deal with an increasingly fragmented and multi-platform environment.

In addition to evaluating traditional video advertising EDO said its analytics reveal insights on non-traditional advertising by evaluating audience, media, creative and other forms of contextual marketing.

EDO was founded in 2015 by the actor Ed Norton and Daniel Nadler. Norton had invested in Nadler’s machine learning company Kensho Technologies. After Kensho was sold to S&P Global for $700 million, Norton convinced Nadler there was an opportunity to use artificial intelligence and machine learning in the media and advertising business.

In addition to engineers and data scientists, Nadler hired media executives from Nielsen and NBCUniversal including Krim, the former head of CNBC Digital. Krim had also previously overseen the investment Comcast had made in Kensho.

EDO said its Ad EnGage Convergent product combines consumer search data with a pooled, multi-touch attribution model.

It allows customers to gain real-time knowledge of a brand or service and its competitor’s ad delivery, providing insight into relative ad share, as well as the effectiveness of ad strategies compared to competitors' cross-platform campaigns and the relative effectiveness of advertising delivered across linear and non-linear TV.

It can also identify the optimal frequency level to efficiently generate response across linear and nonlinear TV environments, measure ad exposures holistically to assess audience duplication and identify untapped media environments for incremental reach and Inform audience targeting by linking ad occurrence, demographics, viewing behaviors and behavioral response.