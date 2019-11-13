EDO Helping Toyota Measure Impact of Ad Campaigns

Measurement and analytics company EDO said it is working with Toyota to help the automaker improve the performance of its TV advertising campaigns.

EDO will work with Toyota and its ad agencies to understand consumer response to creative messages and media targeting and provide real-time insights and competitive intelligence.

“Toyota is always looking for innovative marketing solutions,” said Vinay Shahani, VP of integrated marketing operations at Toyota Motor North America. “EDO has developed a platform that delivers a new, granular form of TV measurement that makes TV advertising as dynamic and actionable as digital. Through our partnership, we better understand consumer behavior and the value and impact of our campaign investments, helping us make more informed advertising decisions.”

Toyota worked with EDO on a pilot project that evaluated the performance of Toyota’s advertising during and after Super Bowl LIII. EDO also analyzed Toyota’s “Home for the Holidays" commercial during the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting.

EDO, co-founded by the actor Ed Norton, looks at each ad aired on linear TV and measures minute-by-minute changes on online search activity to link consumer response to commercial exposure. The company also works with media companies including ESPN, Turner, NBCUniversal and Paramount.

“Toyota has a long history of marketing innovation and automotive is an anchor category for TV advertising and for EDO. Toyota’s core value of continuous improvement matches perfectly EDO’s focus on dynamic, data science-powered optimization,” said EDO CEO Kevin Krim. “EDO has shown that Search Engagement can be one of the strongest indicators of consumer purchase intent, and Toyota has seen firsthand the value of advanced TV analytics that can optimize advertising campaigns to more effectively drive consumer engagement. We look forward to helping Toyota continue its reputation as an automotive pioneer.”