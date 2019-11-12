'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' on NBC Dec. 4

NBC holds its Christmas in Rockefeller Center event Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker host the two-hour special.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center features performances from Chicago, Brett Eldredge, Derek & Julianne Hough, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Ne-Yo, Gwen Stefani and Straight No Chaser. Nia Franklin, a.k.a. Miss America, and the Radio City Rockettes will be there, too.

Prior to the primetime telecast, a live hour will be broadcast on all NBC Owned Television Stations and many NBC affiliates, starting at 7 p.m. ET. That hour will be hosted by Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and Stefan Holt and Natalie Pasquarella of WNBC New York.

“NBC is proud to be the home to the most iconic tree-lighting ceremony in the country,” said Doug Vaughan, executive VP, special programs, NBC Entertainment. “We are thrilled to have an incredible lineup of performers, along with our hosts, as we kick off the holiday season.”

The 87th annual holiday special will celebrate the lighting of a 77-foot tall Norway Spruce tree, which weighs approximately 12 tons.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center is produced by Brad Lachman Productions. Lachman is executive producer and Debbie Palacio directs.