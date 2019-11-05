DeGeneres Hosts 'Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways' Across Three Nights on NBC

Ellen DeGeneres gets three nights of prime when holiday special Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways airs on NBC Dec. 10, 11 and 12. DeGeneres and some celebrity friends give gifts to unsuspecting people. The celebs include Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Teigen and Steph & Ayesha Curry.

“This show is something incredibly special. We took a little bit of what we do on my daytime show and we went a million times farther with it,” DeGeneres said. “I can’t wait for everyone to see what we give away and how we change lives. All I can say is get a hanky and get it now.”

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, A Very Good Production and Telepictures. DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris and Jeff Kleeman are executive producers.