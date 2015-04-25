E! Announces Bruce Jenner Documentary Series

Bruce Jenner is set to appear in a documentary series for E! that follows his life as a transgender woman, the network announced on Friday.

The eight-part one-hour series, which has yet to be titled, will bow on E! July 26.

“Bruce is incredibly courageous and an inspiration, and we are proud to be entrusted with this deeply personal and important story,” said Jeff Olde, executive VP, programming and development, E!, in a statement. “This series will present an unfiltered look as Bruce boldly steps into uncharted territory and is true to himself for the first time.”

The announcement came shortly after Jenner’s anticipated interview with Diane Sawyer aired on ABC, during which he revealed that he is a transgender woman. In the run up to the Sawyer interview, there was also speculation that he was working on a docuseries with E!

Jenner, who appeared on the E! series Keeping Up With Kardashians, will executive produce the series with Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins, Farnaz Farjam and Andrea Metz executive producing for Bunim/Murray Productions.

Two other docuseries about transgender women are in the works. Fuse ordered the six-part series Transcendent, which looks at a group of transwomen who perform at San Francisco's AsiaSF Cabaret and Restaurant. TLC also announced in March that it is chronicling the life of transgender teen Jazz Jennings in the series All That Jazz.