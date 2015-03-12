TLC Orders Unscripted Show About Transgender Teen

TLC has ordered a non-scripted series that follows transgender teen Jazz Jennings and her family, with the working title All That Jazz. The 11-episode series is slated to premiere this summer.

“Jazz’s story is universal, yet unique, and we’re proud to partner with her family to share it with TLC’s audience,” said Nancy Daniels, general manager, TLC. “Jazz may be known as an author and activist, but she’s first and foremost a teenage girl with a big, brave heart, living a remarkable life.”

Produced by This Is Just A Test and executive produced by Aengus James and Colin Miller, the show stars 14-year-old Jennings, who was assigned male at birth, and features her colorful family: parents Greg and Jeanette, older sister Ari, twin brothers Griffen and Sander, and grandparents Jack and Jacky.

“We know that families come in all shapes and sizes, but at their core, they are all about love, acceptance, and support,” said Marjorie Kaplan, group president, TLC and Animal Planet.