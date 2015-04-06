Fuse Orders Docuseries ‘Transcendent’

Fuse has greenlit six half-hour episodes of docuseries Transcendent, the network announced Monday.

The series will chronicle the lives of a group of trans women who perform in the AsiaSF Cabaret and Restaurant in San Francisco.

“Transcendent is yet another example of where the new Fuse is headed as a network seeking to engage a diverse Millennial audience whose tastes know no cultural boundaries," said Fuse Media president Bill Hilary. “With the transgender community in the cultural zeitgeist, it is important to tell these stories with dignity and respect.”

The series will premiere in the fall and is produced by World of Wonder Productions.

The order is part of an upfront strategy that is attempting to move the network beyond its music roots.