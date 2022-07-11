‘Duncanville’ Not Moving Ahead on Fox

Fox has cancelled animated comedy Duncanville after three seasons. Amy Poehler created the show with Mike and Julie Scully. It’s about a painfully average teen boy, his family and his friends.

Poehler voices Duncan and Duncan’s mother. Ty Burrell voices Duncan’s dad. Riki Lindhome, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa also are in the voice cast.

Dave Becky executive produces Duncanville with Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully.

Poehler was on Saturday Night Live from 2001 to 2008. She was in the cast of Parks and Recreation and co-created Russian Doll on Netflix. She’s a host and executive producer of Making It on NBC.

Duncanville is produced by 20th Television Animation, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment. The show is animated by Bento Box Entertainment. ■