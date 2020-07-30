Drew Barrymore Interviews Her 7-Year-Old Self in First Promo for New Talker

Drew Barrymore interviewing her 7-year-old self in first promo for new talker

In the first promo for CBS Television Distribution’s new syndicated talker, The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore interviews her seven-year-old self. In the spot, Barrymore sits in Johnny Carson’s seat, talking to her younger self as she’s making a 1982 appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show. Barrymore’s appearance on Carson aired exactly 38 years ago this week.

On Thursday evening, Barrymore will host her first #DrewsMovieNite on Twitter featuring family favorite film Good Burger. Barrymore will be joined by stars of the movie, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as well as Chef Alvin Cailan. The live viewing party takes place on Twitter @DrewBarrymoreTV on Thursday, July 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. CT. Viewers can watch “Good Burger” on Nickelodeon or stream it. Visit @DrewBarrymoreTV for more info.

Earlier this week, The Drew Barrymore Show launched its website, which offers new features, community gatherings on social media and local listings, among other things.

The Drew Barrymore Show premieres Monday, Sept. 14 on TV stations across the country with the CBS Television Stations as its launch group. It’s produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution and filmed in New York City. Barrymore, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell and Jason Kurtz are executive producers.