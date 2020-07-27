'Drew Barrymore' Gets Head Start on Launch with Website Debut

Drew Barrymore is getting a head start on launching her new syndicated talk show this fall with the launch of TheDrewBarrymoreShow.com.

The website will home to several ongoing features ahead of her show’s debut, including “The Making of The Drew Barrymore Show,” about the year-long effort behind producing the program; “The Art of the Interview,” in which Barrymore talks to hosts who have inspired her; “Drew’s Cookbook Club,” in which Barrymore will get deep about her love of cookbooks; and “Drew’s Movie Nite,” during which Barrymore will take to Twitter to talk to the stars of the movie Good Burger, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, as well as Chef Alvin Cailan, who will demonstrate how to make your very own good burger right at home. The live viewing party on Twitter @DrewBarrymoreTV starts on Thursday, July 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT. Viewers can watch “Good Burger” on Nickelodeon or stream it.

Barrymore kicked it all off with a welcome video, below.

The Drew Barrymore Show debuts Monday, Sept. 14 on TV stations across the country. Drew Barrymore, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell and Jason Kurtz are executive producers.