Dr. Phil McGraw’s Merit Street Media to Launch on Trinity Broadcast Network

Dr. Phil McGraw and his upstart TV network, Merit Street Media, is poised to launch

on Trinity Broadcast Network on February 26, 2024, Merit Street said Wednesday.

Trinity Broadcasting, which owns more than 30 TV stations and has carriage on several large cable and satellite providers, including DirecTV and Dish Network, will serve as a launch pad for Merit Street’s programming. Merit Street also plans to make its content available via free, ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels and other digital and social media platforms.

Merit Street will offer four hours of original primetime content, anchored by Dr. Phil Primetime, starring McGraw. Dr. Phil Primetime is expected to be similar in format to McGraw’s daytime talk show, Dr. Phil, which aired for 21 years and was distributed by CBS Media Ventures. Merit Street’s primetime also will include one hour of live news.

Additional programming, that Merit Street said would be announced at a later date, will include true crime, family-friendly shows and familiar TV personalities. Content will be available free over the air as well as on-demand. Merit Street already has launched its website and accompanying social handles.

"We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking journey by creating a network that is not only widely accessible but also a hub for diverse, engaging content," said Joel Cheatwood, COO, Merit Street Media, in a statement. "With our commitment to delivering high-quality programming across multiple platforms, we anticipate Merit Street will be a trailblazer among networks."