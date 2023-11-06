Talk-Show Host Phil McGraw To Launch Cable TV Network

Dr. Phil McGraw, host of a long-running talk show, said he is launching a new cable TV network called Merit Street Media that will be anchored by a primetime show featuring Dr. Phill.

The network is expected to debut February 26.

The company did not disclose any distribution agreements. Cable operators have been losing video subscribers and cable network launches have become rare.

McGraw's syndicated show ended last season after 21 years. The show was distributed by CBS Media Ventures.

Staffers of the Dr. Phil show are being asked to relocate to the Dallas-Fort Worth area where a new five-acre broadcast center is being built.

Joel Cheatwood, who has worked for CNN, Fox News Channel and Sunbeam Television, will serve as chief operating officer of Merit Street.