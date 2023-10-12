DoubleVerify Employed To Authenticate Retail Media Advertising on Instacart
Will provide viewability measurement and fraud detection
DoubleVerify said it has been retained by Instacart to authenticate advertising running on Instacart’s retail media network.
DoubleVerify will measure the viewability of ads bought on Instacart and provide protection from fraud.
“We're excited to partner with DoubleVerify to provide valuable viewability and IVT authentication to our mutual advertising clients,” Tim Castelli, VP of global advertising sales at Instacart, said. “As we continue to enhance our advertising solutions, we are committed to delivering measurable value and growth for our brand partners.”
Retail advertising networks are among the fastest-growing forms of media and DoubleVerify says it already works with 90% of the top retail media inventory available.
“We are excited to extend DV’s independent measurement on the Instacart Ads platform to ensure that campaigns meet key media quality criteria while maximizing performance for advertisers,” Mark Zagorski, CEO at DoubleVerify, said. “Instacart has been a pioneer in online grocery shopping for over a decade, and this partnership exemplifies the leadership, innovation and trust that both companies have built.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.