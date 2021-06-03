DoubleVerify Claims its Video Filtering Reduced Fraud and Ad Quality Issues

DoubleVerify said that the DV Video Filtering product it introduced last year has reduced fraud and other quality violations for early adopters.

Clients across a number of industries saw 85% lower video ad fraud and sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) and 88% fewer geographic violations in video impressions measured by DoubleVerify.

In CTV, violation rates dropped 66%.

“Digital video has become an essential channel for capturing consumer attention; ensuring quality video is now critical.” said Jack Smith,dhief product officer at DoubleVerify. “Before the launch of Video Filtering, fewer than 40% of video impressions were eligible for post-bid blocking on desktop and mobile web, and on CTV and mobile apps, blocking was virtually impossible. With DV Video Filtering, advertisers are able to substantially reduce non-compliant ad placements, helping to improve the quality and performance of their video campaigns.”

DV Video Filtering collects data from an ad request and runs it through DV's advanced fraud, brand safety and suitability, and geo detection models to ensure that ads are served in an appropriate environment, the company said. DV Video Filtering can be used for campaigns that are executed directly via a publisher or through a DSP. Because filtering occurs before the ad is served, publishers are able to re-monetize any impressions that are filtered.