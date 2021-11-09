DoubleVerify Acquires OpenSlate To Enable Contextual Targeting

DoubleVerify said it acquired OpenSlate, a contextual targeting platform, for cash and stock valued at $150 million.

The transaction is expected to close later this quarter.

“DV’s mission is to make digital advertising stronger, safer and more secure, giving global brands clarity and confidence in their digital investments,” said Mark Zagorski, DoubleVerify CEO. “Our strategy in support of this mission is to verify everywhere – across channels, formats, platforms and geographies. The combination with OpenSlate fully supports this approach. OpenSlate’s pre-campaign solutions perfectly complement DV’s post-campaign measurement capabilities across CTV and social environments. Integrating the two provides advertisers with unparalleled end-to-end brand safety, suitability and contextual optimization. No other company will be able to deliver a fully-owned, integrated solution across the leading social and CTV walled gardens."

OpenState provides insights into the nature and quality of ad-supported content on video-drive social platforms including Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. It evaluates video for brand safety, suitability and context, and offers pre-activation controls to advertisers so they can target consumers using the most appropriate an impactful content.

“The OpenSlate team is thrilled to join forces with DoubleVerify – an industry-leading, rapidly expanding, global organization with best-in-class media quality and performance capabilities,” said Mike Henry, OpenSlate CEO. “Integrating with DV will be a natural evolution for our technology and will accelerate our ability to provide advertisers with comprehensive brand safety, suitability, and contextual solutions across social video and CTV.”

DoubleVerify also announced third quarter earnings.

Net income increased to $7.9 million or 5 cents a share, from $5.8 million, or 4 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose to $83.1 million from $61 million a year ago.