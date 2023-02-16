‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’, ‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ Set For Disney Plus in March

Season two of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. arrives on Disney Plus Friday, March 31. Peyton Elizabeth Lee portrays teenage doctor Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha.

The show is based on Doogie Howser, M.D., which starred Neil Patrick Harris and was on ABC from 1989 to 1993. All four seasons of Doogie Howser, M.D. arrive on Disney Plus March 15. It’s currently on Hulu.

Doogie Kamealoha premiered in September 2021. As season two opens, Lahela’s first love, Walter (Alex Aiono), returns from the World Surf Tour, and is not the same boyfriend she said good-bye to months before. But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim). It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teen doctor.

Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian and Emma Meisel are also in the cast.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is created and executive produced by Kourtney Kang. Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Matt Kuhn and Justin McEwen are executive producers. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television. ■