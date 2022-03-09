‘Domino Masters’ Premieres on Fox March 9

Domino Masters, which sees domino enthusiasts compete in a domino-toppling, chain reaction tournament, premieres on Fox March 9. Eric Stonestreet, who played Cameron on Modern Family, hosts.

Sixteen teams of three are in the running, featuring names such as Bad Boys Big Toys, Dominerds and Teen Topplers. In each episode, the teams are given a theme, and custom elements to incorporate into their “Rube Goldberg-style topples,” according to Fox, “but the pressure is on as one wrong move could set off a chain reaction that knocks them out of the running.”

Judges are actress Danica McKellar, Super Bowl champ Vernon Davis and domino artist Steve Price. McKellar played Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years and has written six books about math.

Joe Buck is the “Topple Announcer.”

Domino Masters is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. Gail Berman, Danny Schrader and Hend Baghdady are executive producers. ■