USA to Host ‘Modern Family’ Marathon April 4

USA Network hosts a Modern Family marathon, celebrating the 11 seasons of the ABC comedy, Saturday, April 4. USA has aired the series in syndication since 2013.

Modern Family has its series finale on ABC April 8. The series is about the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker families, offering a look “into the sometimes warm, sometimes twisted, embrace of the modern family,” said ABC.

Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan created the show, which stars Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet.

The marathon will feature 28 “fan- and critic-favorite episodes,” said USA, spanning 10 seasons. Viewers can vote on their favorite episodes April 1 and 2 on Twitter.

Viewers’ favorite episodes will air 6-11 p.m. during the marathon.