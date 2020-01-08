TCA: ‘Modern Family’ Cast Prepares for Emotional Finale

Pasadena, Calif. —The cast and co-creator of Modern Family was onstage Jan. 8 at TCA winter press tour in Pasadena, talking about the series’ mark on society. ABC will air the series finale April 8.

Talking about shooting the pilot, the cast said there was a connection immediately. “It’s a moment in history I will always remember,” said Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitch. “It all felt very natural very early on.”

Eric Stonestreet, who plays Cam, said, “The imperfect relationship is what made it so relatable and real.”

Related: ABC to Air Live ‘Young Frankenstein’ in October

Co-creator Steve Levitan said there are no plans for a spinoff.

Ty Burrell, who plays Phil, said it will be hard to do another show after Modern Family. “This show really does kind of ruin you -- the people, the quality of the material, the hours--everything about it, it’s gonna make it hard to follow this job,” he said.

Ferguson spoke about the show featuring a gay couple in the cast, and one that is relatable to many. “I hope that Mitch and Cam opened the door for other writers,” he said.

Complete Coverage: 2020 TCA Winter Press Tour

Modern Family premiered in fall 2009. Karey Burke, ABC entertainment president, said the family comedy genre was dead at the time, and now is a staple on ABC.

The cast saluted Ed O’Neill, who was not in attendance. “Ed is who you want to be at the top of the call sheet,” said Burrell, citing O’Neill’s “no drama” approach and how it sets the tone. “He comes to work and he comes prepared.”

On March 11, ABC will air the series premiere, followed by five episodes that viewers will choose. Voting begins Feb. 3 on Twitter.

Levitan spoke about the challenge of directing children in the cast, and said the ones on Modern Family, including Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter, made the task relatively easy. “This group was professional from day one,” he said.

Modern Family is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers.

Levitan said Modern Family had achieved something special during its 11 seasons. “It so rarely happens that the right characters are created and the right actors come along to play those characters,” he said, also saluting the writers. “Even our worst days were the best days you wish for.”