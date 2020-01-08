TCA: ABC to Air Live ‘Young Frankenstein’ in October

Pasadena, Calif. — ABC will air a Young Frankenstein live production in October. Mel Brooks directed the Young Frankenstein movie, which came out in 1974. It was also a Broadway musical.

“Mel said, this belongs on television,” said Karey Burke, ABC Entertainment president, Wednesday during ABC's TCA 2020 winter press tour executive session. “We are huge fans of Mel.”

The live special will air in October. “Just in time for Halloween,” said Burke.

Nearer term, The Conners will air live Feb. 11.

Burke said The Bachelor is “off to a flying start.” She called the franchise an “unscripted unicorn.”

ABC will debut The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart April 13. “Twenty single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music,” said ABC. Burke called it a “spring bridge between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.”

She also saluted Modern Family, which concludes in April. She said the comedy premiered at a time when family comedies were essentially dead. “Family comedies are such a staple of our schedule” now, said Burke.

ABC ordered a pilot for the thirtysomething spinoff thirtysomething(else). Burke called it “a huge scripted priority for us.”

Jimmy Kimmel will host a celeb edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire April 8. “We’re leaning into live and event programming in a huge way,” Burke said.

The Oscars will not have a host. Asked who will host the Emmy awards on ABC in September, Burke quipped, “Baby Yoda.”