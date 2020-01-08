ABC to Air Emmy Awards Sept. 20

ABC will air the 72nd Emmy Awards Sept. 20. The event happens at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. No host has been announced.

The event, celebrating the best in television, will air live coast to coast on ABC.

Nominations will be announced July 14.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards happens Sept. 12-13.

The Television Academy gives out the Emmys.

Fox aired the Emmys last year and went without a host. HBO grabbed nine Emmys in September 2019, including Game of Thrones getting top drama.

Amazon Prime got seven, including Fleabag winning top comedy.