ABC Orders ‘Thirtysomething’ Sequel

ABC has picked up the pilot for thirtysomething(else), a sequel to ‘80s hit drama thirtysomething. The show will follow the grown up, 30-something children of the original cast.

“We’re gearing up for a series but we’ll start with a pilot,” said Karey Burke, ABC entertainment president.

The original show ran 1987-1991. Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield and Patty WettigMarshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick created the show. They’ll produce thirtysomething(else).

“Apparently, raising children (even grown children) never ends, but who could have known how hard it would be for them to raise their parents?” said ABC.

ABC Studios will produce along with Bedford Falls Co. and MGM Television. Zwick will direct.