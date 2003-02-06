DOJ smacks Gemstar with $5.6M fine

Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc. agreed to pay a record $5.6 million fine

for working too closely with TV Guide Inc. before actually completing its

takeover of that company three years ago.

The fine is the largest ever collected for "gun-jumping" in a merger.

The Department of Justice said Gemstar and TV Guide fixed prices, divvied up

interactive-TV customers and violated waiting periods.

Gemstar bought TV Guide largely to combine their electronic cable-program

guides.

The DOJ charged that the two companies stopped competing for customers in

June 1999 while negotiating a joint venture -- talks that turned into a merger.

The companies then secretly agreed to divide up markets, share customers and set

prices.

Gemstar-TV Guide faces a separate Securities and Exchange Commission

investigation over its accounting practices.