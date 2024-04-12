Dog Whisperer Plays ‘Matchmaker’ in New Season of ‘Better Human Better Dog’

Season four of Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog starts on Nat Geo Friday, April 12. Millan is, of course, known as the Dog Whisperer, but the show, as the title suggests, focuses on humans as much as dogs.

“I train people; I don’t train dogs,” he said. “I rehabilitate dogs.”

The season sees Millan as what he calls a “matchmaker” — finding the right dog for an owner that wants one, and finding the right owner for a certain dog. He told Broadcasting+Cable the matchmaking aspect is not something he’s done before on TV.

Millan spends time with the family seeking to adopt, gets a feel for what kind of energy they put out, then introduces them to three dogs he thinks might be a match. “I watch you interact with the dog and teach you how to see the signs that most people don’t see,” he said.

The first episode sees a family that includes an 8-year-old boy learn some lessons about what it means to adopt a dog. Millan “must inspire the new pet parents to overcome fears and work together,” according to Nat Geo.

The second episode features Millan working with an overexcited pit bull whose owner wants the dog to get therapy certified.

Millan operates out of his 43-acre compound, the Dog Psychology Center, in Santa Clarita, California.

The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan premiered on Nat Geo in 2004, so 2024 marks Millan’s 20th year on TV. That anniversary saw him in New York April 10, where the Empire State Building was lit up in his honor. “For 20 years I’ve been coming to New York, and I had no idea what the lights on the Empire State Building meant,” he said. “Until yesterday.”

Millan shared his thoughts with those gathered at the Empire State Building before flipping the switch. “My goal in life is to better the planet by making sure our energy is good, our philosophy is amazing and our actions are great, and therefore our dogs behave exactly how we behave,” he said. “It’s all about being a better human for a better planet.”

Looking ahead, Millan is talking up his Halo Collar product, which sets up what it calls “virtual fences” to keep dogs from venturing out of sight, and also features an activity tracker, which shows the human how much resting and how much moving the dog does when you’re out of the house. The Halo Collar can also help the owner find a dog who has run away.

“It was very important for us to create a device that tells you where your dog is 24/7,” Millan said.

With advice for dog owners everywhere, Millan said humans typically offer their pets hugs and kisses, but the dogs need more. “People say, I just want to give my dog affection, but this is not just about love and joy,” Millan said. “It’s leadership and love, not just love.”

Asked about lessons he’s learned across two decades on TV, Millan cited an animal one might not associate the Dog Whisperer with. “To change the energy and the philosophy of the world, and the world doesn’t really understand what you’re talking about, sometimes you have to be an eagle and fly by yourself,” he said. “It’s not been an easy ride to maintain the faith, the hard work, the passion and the creativity that I came to America with.”