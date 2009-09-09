Twentieth Bringing ‘Dog Whisperer' to Stations
Twentieth Television is bringing National Geographic's The Dog Whisperer, starring dog-behavior specialist Cesar Millan, to TV stations as a one-hour strip for next fall, sources confirmed.
The show will be sold on an all-barter basis. More than 100 episodes of the show have been produced, and more are in the pipeline.
"There's already tremendous interest in this program and a loyal following, so we're beginning conversations with stations," said a Twentieth Television spokesman.
The Dog Whisperer premiered on National Geographic in September 2004, and became the network's fastest-growing show of all time. NatGeo is co-owned by News Corp., which also owns Twentieth.
