Twentieth Bringing ‘Dog Whisperer' to Stations

Twentieth Television is bringing National Geographic's The Dog Whisperer, starring dog-behavior specialist Cesar Millan, to TV stations as a one-hour strip for next fall, sources confirmed.

The show will be sold on an all-barter basis. More than 100 episodes of the show have been produced, and more are in the pipeline.

"There's already tremendous interest in this program and a loyal following, so we're beginning conversations with stations," said a Twentieth Television spokesman.

The Dog Whisperer premiered on National Geographic in September 2004, and became the network's fastest-growing show of all time. NatGeo is co-owned by News Corp., which also owns Twentieth.