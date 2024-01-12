Cineverse’s Dog Whisperer Channel Launched On Freevee

Cineverse said that its new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, launched on Amazon’s Freevee platform.

The channel features all nine seasons and more than 160 episodes of the series, which originally appeared on the National Geographic Channel.

Dog Whisperer is the ninth Cineverse channel on Freevee, joining joining The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Dove Channel, Midnight Pulp, Nacelle Pop, Real Madrid TV, RetroCrush and Screambox TV.

“Cesar Millan is a one-of-a-kind talent with the unique ability to connect with animals and animal lovers alike in a compelling, entertaining way. We are delighted to offer new and existing Dog Whisperer fans the opportunity to watch this FAST Channel on Amazon Freevee,” said Marc Rashba, Cineverse executive VP of partnerships.

“Thanks to the team behind our Matchpoint technology suite, and our internal and external partners, we were able to bring this new channel to life in a fast and efficient manner. We look forward to adding even more distribution in the coming months, Rashba said.

Cineverse secured U.S. and Canadian rights to distribute the series from Dog Whisperer Productions in 2023 negotiated the distribution with these initial partners.

Cineverse Ad Solutions team is handling ad sales for the new channel.