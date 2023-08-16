Cineverse To Unleash Channels Dedicated to ‘Dog Whisperer’

Cineverse said it secured global rights to Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan and plans to distribute the show on ad-supported video-on-demand platforms and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.

Cineverse, which last week said it was pruning some of its low-margin channels, said it will have Dog Whisperer FAST channels on its own Cineverse service, as well as other FAST platforms around the world.

"The market for pet products and services surged to more than $136 billion dollars last year, and more than 2,000 advertisers spent $1.18 billion on ads – the vast majority of that was on video," said Erick Opeka, president of Cineverse.

"Given the massive global fan base and success of this seminal brand, we expect its revenue performance will far surpass our most successful FAST channel, Bob Ross,” Opeka said. “The initial reception from platforms and partners has been exceptional, and we plan on releasing the international channel rapidly into the global market during calendar Q4/Fiscal Q3."

The show originally appear in 2004 on National Geographic Channel and was later syndicated by Fox.

"We knew it was time to bring this distinguished series back to audiences around the globe, starting immediately in the U.S.", said David Segura and Kay Sumner, part of the ownership group at Dog Whisperer Productions. "Working with a partner like Cineverse with an extensive distribution network and relationships with every major streaming platform along with their industry-leading digital distribution platform made complete sense to us."