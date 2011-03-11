‘Dog Whisperer' Moves to Nat Geo Wild

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 Upfronts



Dog Whisperer with

Cesar Milan will move to Nat Geo Wild with 10 new episodes to air in early

2012. The series previously ran on sister network National Geographic Channel.





The existing 141-episode library will also move to Wild

starting this April, with Dog Whisperer

continuing to air on NGC through the third quarter. The series will also be

reformatted to center episodes around themes like dogs with phobias, home

wrecker dogs and dogs of military families to widen the appeal of the series.





The addition of the popular series will help heighten the

profile of the young cable network (Wild launched in March 2010) and provide it

a launch pad for new programming.





"What we want are people that have the ability to connect

with audiences, who bring authenticity," says Geoff Daniels, SVP, Nat Geo Wild

of Milan's move to the network. "We thought the fit there was really strong."





Among Wild's six new series in production are Bush Cowboy with Matt Wright, about an

Aussie who helps rescue dangerous animals in the outback, America the Wild with Casey Anderson, about a naturalist exploring

the national parks, and the special Animal

Superpowers (hosted by Patrick Stewart) exploring the science behind animal

mutants.





Three series will return to the schedule next season -- Swamp Men, Dangerous Encounters and Caught

in the Act. Wild will also present its second annual Big Cat Week

primetime-programming block, which seeks to raise awareness for endangered

felines.